Midland Mainline electrification call: Over 400,000 people at risk of social exclusion

New analysis by Midlands Connect shows that 440,000 people along the route of the proposed next stage of electrification of the Midland Mainline are at major risk of social exclusion.

Midlands Connect believe this is ‘further evidence’ in the strong calls to electrify the line all the way to Nottingham and Sheffield. In North East Derbyshire nearly half of the residents are at risk of exclusion and Bolsover is the area that has the highest social exclusion in the Midlands at 80.1% and second highest in England.

Transport Related Social Exclusion (TRSE) means being unable to access opportunities, key services, and community life as much as needed, and facing major obstacles in everyday life through the wider impacts of having to travel.

The analysis shows that Sheffield, 91,573 or 15.7% residents live in neighbourhoods with a nationally high risk of Transport Related Social Exclusion and in Chesterfield, 30,111 (28.7%) residents live in neighbourhoods with a nationally high risk of TRSE, compared with 18% of residents across England, North East Derbyshire, 46,980 (46.3%) residents live in neighbourhoods with a nationally high risk of TRSE.

In Bolsover, 64,495 (80.1%) residents live in neighbourhoods with a nationally high risk of TRSE. This area ranks second out of two hundred and ninety six in England. In Amber Valley, 61,326 or 47.9% residents live in neighbourhoods with a nationally high risk. In Derby, 62,377 (24.2%) residents live in neighbourhoods with a nationally high risk of TRSE.

A funding decision on the next phase to Trent Junctions, just south of Nottingham and for detailed design for the remainder of the line through to Sheffield was due to made in summer 2024 but was delayed by the General Election and then by the Comprehensive Spending Review.

Midland Mainline electrification will create up to 4,300 new jobs during construction, including skilled occupations, and more than 100 apprenticeships – generating £61m in economic value from jobs created in the East Midlands, and nearly £18m in social value.

Electrification will enable immediate journey time savings and improved punctuality - which together are estimated to deliver 120,000 additional passenger journeys per year, growing to 200,000 per annum by 2043.

Mayor of the East Midlands, Claire Ward, said: “These figures are evidence that we need to make transport more accessible in this region, something I am committed to achieving. The electrification of the Midland Mainline is a vital step in unlocking the full economic potential and tackling social exclusion in the region.

“No one should struggle to access education, training, jobs or healthcare because they can’t travel around the area easily. But, people in the East Midlands tell me how difficult it is to do just that and the impact it has on their lives.

“So, it is vital we do all we can to tackle the issue of transport-related social exclusion, and this is why I am backing the calls to electrify the mainline all the way to Nottingham and Sheffield.”

Midlands Connect Programme Director, Mike Bull said: “The electrification of the Midland Mainline was first discussed back in the 1970’s. However, the work only progressed from London as far as Bedford. Subsequent proposals for full electrification up to Sheffield were paused in 2015 and then cancelled in 2017. The project was resurrected in 2021 but now stands at the crossroads.

“We hope the government will see that the region is united behind the call to upgrade the line and I’m hopeful that the spending review will bring some good news for the region.”