Mid Derbyshire minister turns grocer for God

Mid Derbyshire Methodist Minister Reverend Ann Anderson has turned grocercumcaterer to manage The Dwelling Place in Heanor. Opened in November 2023 The Dwelling Place community hub is busy serving the communities in and around Heanor with hospitality.

The old Methodist Church on Mansfield Road has been recycled into a ‘warm space’ staffed mainly by volunteers, and supported by a Derbyshire County Council grant along with Lidl and Fareshare.

Each Friday around 20 families share hospitality of a free hot meal and for £5 fill a bag with tinned and packet food, fresh vegetables and frozen food at the food Programme.

Grocercumcaterer Rev Ann with catering volunteers Charlotte, Neil and NathanGrocercumcaterer Rev Ann with catering volunteers Charlotte, Neil and Nathan
Organiser Reverend (turned grocercumcaterer) Ann Anderson said: “We believe The Dwelling Place provides a real community need and recycled the old church building as a community project. We hold a mums and tots on a Friday morning, followed by a free lunch and the Community Food Programme.”

Plans are now well advanced to provide further activities such as a games afternoon to combat social social isolation, Messy Church for families to come together to eat as a family and learn about Jesus, family cooking sessions and a craft evening.

Local businesses are being asked to support The Dwelling Place by donating tinned, packets or frozen food by messaging Reverend Ann through Facebook.

The Dwelling Place offers a ‘warm space, a warm welcome and hospitality at Mansfield Road each Friday between 12-4pm.

