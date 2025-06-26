Methodist churches in Mid Derbyshire welcome new pioneer workers

Two new pioneer workers have been recruited by Methodist churches in Mid Derbyshire.

Alison and Hannah will bring a ‘pioneering spirit’ to communities across mid Derbyshire and they were formally welcomed by Superintendent Minister Ann Anderson at a recent meeting.

Reverend Ann said: “The Methodist Church shows care and concern across a whole range of people. We’re excited as the two pioneer roles focus on people aged over 55 and also young people and families.”

Alison Wood, in the CAMEO (Come And Meet Each Other) role, will focus on people 55 and above in communities, working to develop fellowship and spiritual support.

Reverend Ann (left) welcomes Hannah McCay (centre) & Alison Wood

Hannah McCay is the Circuit Young People and Families Pioneer Worker. Hannah will identify areas where the churches can work in partnership with local agencies focusing on spiritual, social, mental and physical wellbeing and community outreach projects.

Hannah and Alison are now busy in their roles and can be contacted by email: