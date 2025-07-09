Meet the dementia care coaches changing lives in local care homes

The Milford Care Group has proudly celebrated another remarkable milestone in its commitment to exceptional dementia care, as 10 team members graduated as Dementia Care Coaches (DCCs) across the group.

This landmark achievement recognises the dedication, compassion, and growth of staff who have participated in the four-month programme, developed in partnership with the University of Worcester. The programme is built on the Focussed Intervention Training and Support (FITS) model – a research-backed course designed to shift not just practice, but the hearts and minds of those supporting individuals living with dementia.

The DCC course combines classroom-based learning with real-world project work in Milford Care homes, underpinned by the Montessori ethos and principles of Person-Centred Care and Leadership. Throughout the programme, staff explored advanced dementia practices, coaching skills, reflective learning, and the vital role of audit in quality improvement.

Milford Care’s professional advisor, Lynne Phair, undertook an intensive year-long qualification to become a licensed educator for the course, embedding Montessori values into the programme. These values focus on enabling residents to maintain their independence, a sense of purpose, high self-esteem, and a meaningful sense of belonging within their care home community.

To graduate, each Dementia Care Coach completed a practice development project in their home and worked closely with a specific resident to improve their individual quality of life. The results were nothing short of inspiring.

Lynne Phair said, “I was humbled by the passion and determination of our staff. Many had never had the chance to pursue further education, and to watch them grow in confidence, skill, and insight was truly moving.”

The graduation celebration brought together colleagues, families and leadership to witness the powerful presentations and videos created by the DCCs. Each graduate demonstrated the transformative impact of their work, not only on residents but on team culture and practice.

The course is open to all staff within Milford Care who apply and are interviewed for the opportunity. It represents the group’s ongoing commitment to professional development, innovation and, most importantly, to residents living with dementia.

Pierre Falleth, Director of the Milford Care group, shared: “At the heart of Montessori is the belief that everyone, no matter their stage of life, deserves dignity, purpose, and the chance to grow. Our Dementia Care Coaches are embodying that belief in every home, every day. We are so proud of what they’ve achieved.”

The Dementia Care Coach programme is yet another example of how Milford Care continues to lead the way in dementia care. Through purposeful learning, meaningful support and a shared ethos, the group is empowering staff to think differently—and care better.

Milford Care has six care homes across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, including two ‘Outstanding’ rated homes: Spencer Grove in Belper and Ashbourne Lodge in Ashbourne. The group specialises in residential, nursing, dementia, palliative, respite, and day care, and is the first in the UK to embed the Montessori Care ethos across its homes. Recognised throughout the region for its innovative approach and award-winning care, Milford Care continues to lead with compassion, excellence and purpose.

For more information about Milford Care and how they can help your loved one, visit www.milfordcare.co.uk, or email them at [email protected].