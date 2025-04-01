Meet Simba – RAD’s new wellbeing officer

Simba on a recent research expedition in the High Peaks, investigating the correlation between sticks fetched and sticks dropped.

RAD is thrilled to welcome our newest (and furriest) team member, Simba, as our official Wellbeing Officer. With an exceptional academic and professional background, Simba is ready to bring his expertise in motivation, relaxation, and general tail-wagging enthusiasm to the workplace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A distinguished graduate of the Royal College of Canine, Simba achieved Canis cum Laude in Advanced Fetching and Sitting and holds a BA Honours in Vocational Charm. His impressive studies also took him to the J.T. Terrier School of Wagging, where he refined his tail-based communication skills. Furthering his education, Simba completed a prestigious six-week secondment at the Brunneis Oculos Centre of Excellence on the Isle of Dogs, where he honed his ability to offer unwavering emotional support (and perfected the art of looking adorable).

Simba has also made significant contributions to the Great Ape Wellbeing sector, offering much-needed cuddles to humans in distress and pioneering advancements in Tumirub technology—revolutionising belly rub solicitation techniques.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his new role at RAD, Simba will take a holistic approach to office wellbeing, providing a calming presence, boosting morale, and ensuring an ample supply of tail wags and warm snuggles. His role is philanthropic, with compensation provided in the form of treats, belly rubs, and enthusiastic head scratches.

While he currently shares living space with CEO Emma Simpson, Simba maintains that his home arrangements will in no way influence his professional integrity—unless, of course, additional biscuits are involved.

RAD is excited to have Simba onboard, and we know his presence will make a pawsitive difference!

#RADWellbeing #SimbaTheDog #TopDogAtWork #PawsitiveVibes #OfficeTherapist