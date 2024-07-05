Meet Guide Dogs and enter their dog show at Derbyshire Carnival 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At this year’s Buxton Carnival, you can bring your four-legged friends along to take part in a dog show run by charity Guide Dogs.

The High Peak Guide Dogs group will be running the dog show, as part of the carnival on Saturday 13 July, in the marquee in Pavilion Gardens.

Pet dogs need to be registered by 10.45am, with categories including best fancy dress, cutest puppy and wiggliest bottom, with the show starting at 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as taking part or spectating, you can meet some local guide dog puppies and volunteers and find out more about volunteering for the sight loss charity.

A guide dog puppy

Melanie Brown, Volunteering Coordinator for Guide Dogs covering Derbyshire, said: “We look forward to meeting you, and your four-legged best friends, at our dog show.

“As well as having fun with your pets, the day will also provide an opportunity to find out more about what we do here at Guide Dogs.

“Our local volunteers will be on hand to tell you all about our different volunteering opportunities, and you can meet some of our life-changing dogs too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guide Dogs is the world's largest breeder and trainer of working dogs.

Thanks to dedicated staff and volunteers, and vital donations, over 36,000 lives have been transformed through a guide dog partnership since 1931.