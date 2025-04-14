Mediation charity launches Easter Holiday Advice Guide for 2025

Easter

Separated parents urged to work together to navigate the holidays

A national mediation charity has published a guide offering advice and support to parents navigating separation and divorce in the lead-up to the Easter break.

NFM (National Family Mediation), the largest provider of family mediation services in England and Wales, reports that demand for its services remains consistently high in the first few months of the year – with well over 700 enquiries every single month up to April last year.

The aftermath of Christmas, followed closely by February half term and the Easter holidays, creates a perfect storm of stress and uncertainty for separating or separated families.

The charity says that disputes commonly arise during school holidays, particularly over where children will spend their time, how childcare is shared, and who covers the costs of holiday clubs, travel, or family activities.

To help parents manage these challenges, NFM has released a free online guide with practical advice on reducing conflict and making co-parenting arrangements smoother. The guide also provides information on the government’s £500 Family Mediation Voucher Scheme, which helps eligible couples cover the costs of mediation when discussing arrangements for their children.

Sarah Hawkins, CEO of NFM, said: “Every year, we see a surge in enquiries immediately after major school holidays. While January and September are often dominated by couples in the early stages of separation, Easter brings different challenges. By this point, many couples have already separated but are still adjusting to managing holidays and special occasions as co-parents.

“The most common disputes we see at this time of year revolve around childcare responsibilities, access arrangements, and financial contributions to holiday-related costs. For many, Easter is the first break since their separation where family routines significantly change.

“Our guide aims to provide practical advice to help parents navigate these challenges in a way that prioritises their children’s well-being.”

This Easter also marks the third anniversary of the introduction of 'no-fault' divorce in England and Wales, which allows couples to legally separate without assigning blame. NFM notes that the shift has encouraged more couples to approach divorce and separation with a cooperative mindset, leading to increased interest in mediation as an alternative to court proceedings.

As a not-for-profit organisation, NFM works through a national network of accredited mediators who provide services in over 500 locations across England and Wales. With around 16,000 mediations conducted each year, NFM plays a key role in helping families resolve disputes amicably, ensuring that arrangements for children, property, and finances are handled with minimal conflict.

Mediation offers a faster, more cost-effective, and less stressful alternative to legal battles. Instead of lengthy and expensive court proceedings, couples can work together with a trained mediator to reach fair and lasting agreements.

To ensure mediation remains accessible, NFM provides legal aid for eligible low-income families and participates in the Family Mediation Voucher Scheme, offering financial support of up to £500 towards mediation costs.

“With the Easter holidays fast approaching, we encourage parents to plan ahead and use resources like our guide to ease the process,” Sarah added. “Mediation helps families resolve disputes in a constructive way, allowing them to focus on what truly matters—the well-being of their children.”

For more information on mediation services, financial support, and to access the Easter holiday advice guide, visit NFM’s website.