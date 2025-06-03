Mayor’s charity meal serves up support for local causes

A Derby restaurant was the setting for an evening of generosity and community spirit as the Mayor of Derby hosted a special charity meal in support of two local causes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, hosted by Councillor Ged Potter, took place at COSMO on London Road and brought together supporters for a night of international cuisine, live music, raffles and auctions– all in aid of Jericho House and Invisible Friends, the former Mayor’s chosen charities for his term in office.

More than £1,000 was raised on the night, which will be split equally between the two organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests from across the city enjoyed a vibrant and memorable evening, united by a shared commitment to making a difference in the local community.

The band with COSMO staff

Special guests included former MP Amanda Solloway and Councillor Jamie Mulhall, who both got involved by trying their hand at the teppanyaki bar.

Other guests included CEO of Cosy Direct, Peter Ellse, Former High Sheriff and Deputy Lieutenant Ian Morgan and founder of Friends of the Baby Unit, Kate Repton.

Councillor Potter said: “It was a fantastic event in support of two incredibly deserving charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only did it provide a great opportunity to raise vital funds while enjoying excellent food and company, but the presence of so many dignitaries helped create new connections and open doors that could further support both causes.

Customers celebrate at the event

“A big thank you to COSMO for hosting such a brilliant evening and for helping raise much-needed funds.”

Jericho House is a nine-bed residential centre in Derby, supporting men with addiction recovery through therapy, education, and resettlement services.

Neil Ainslie, CEO and Co-founder of Jericho Derby said: “We cannot stress enough the depth of love and support we have received from Ged. His tireless dedication has been unlike anything we’ve experienced before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ged has consistently gone above and beyond the call of duty, offering unwavering support, insight, and guidance at every step.

More than £1,000 was raised on the night, which will be split equally between the two organisations.

“We’d also like to extend a big thank you to Sid and the team at COSMO. They’ve been fantastic, generously offering their venue for several charity functions that directly supported the Mayor’s chosen charities.

“Their ongoing support to both of us has meant a great deal.”

Invisible Friends is a charity that supports children and young people with invisible disabilities by bringing them together with their peers through inclusive choir sessions. The aim is to build confidence, nurture friendships, and promote greater understanding through the shared joy of music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of COSMO Group, Kan Koo said: “We are proud to be the chosen venue for such a prestigious evening for such fantastic causes.

Amanda Solloway and Jamie Mulhall try their hand at the teppanyaki bar.

“It was a pleasure to welcome so many passionate individuals, all coming together to make a difference.

“At COSMO, we’re committed to supporting the community, and it’s been a privilege to play a part in the Mayor’s fundraising efforts.”

In the last 11 years COSMO has been an active member of the Derby community raising thousands of pounds for good causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2013 when the company spent more than £1m transforming the former Zanzibar nightclub into the restaurant, the sultan statue on its roof was auctioned in support of Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre in Skegness, raising £420 towards a minibus.

In 2019, COSMO introduced ‘Charity Tuesdays’ where youngsters were invited to eat for £1 with proceedings donated to Derby County Community Trust (DCCT) which has worked on many projects such as Rams in Kenya which takes volunteers to Africa to improve facilities in schools.