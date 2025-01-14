Matlock Town Council hosts successful charity Christmas Day Lunch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matlock Town Council (MTC) is thrilled to announce the resounding success of its Charity Christmas Day Lunch event, held at the Imperial Rooms on December 25th 2024.

The heartwarming gathering welcomed almost sixty guests, who would have otherwise been alone at Christmas, and was made possible by the dedicated efforts of over twenty volunteers, including the original, opening team from Aspire Creative: owners Cllr. Ashley Orwin and Jamie Hadleigh, and Creative Stylist, Lily Slater.

The event was marked by an outpouring of generosity from local businesses, who provided the three course Christmas Lunch, gifts to take home, and prizes for the festive games of bingo and "Play Your Cards Right." Their donations of time, love, and monetary support played a crucial role in creating a memorable experience for all attendees. MTC staff, along with friends and family, also played a significant part in the day's success.

“We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming support from our community.” Cllr. Ashley Orwin. “This event truly showcased the spirit of togetherness and generosity that makes Matlock such a special town, bring on an even bigger and brighter Christmas Day event THIS year!”

Jamie Hadleigh, Lily Slater & Cllr. Ashley Orwin.

Looking ahead, MTC is excited to announce its next charity event: the Valentine's Bingo Night, set to be called by Ashley with a “cheeky twist” and taking place on Friday, 14th February, at the Imperial Rooms. The event will raise funds for Golding Grange, Matlock, the Mayor Cllr. Jason Knighton’s chosen charity; a dynamic organisation committed to supporting the local community through various outreach programs, educational and activity initiatives, and mental health support.

For more information about the Valentine's Bingo Night or to learn how you can contribute to Matlock Town Council's charitable initiatives, please contact [email protected]