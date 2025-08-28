Matlock runner completes epic 215-mile Race Across Scotland

Matlock runner Craig Allen has completed one of the UK’s toughest endurance challenges, the 215-mile Race Across Scotland, finishing 23rd overall and earning a coveted Gold Buckle which is awarded to the first 25 finishers.

Starting on the west coast of Scotland at Portpatrick on Saturday, August 9, runners had just 100 hours to cross the country via the Southern Upland Way and reach the finish line at Cockburnspath on the east coast. The route covers 215 miles of hills, moorland, forests and rugged trails.

Craig crossed the finish line on Tuesday, August 12, after 83 hours, 5 minutes and 21 seconds on the move, with just over five hours of sleep across four days.

This was a particularly special moment for Craig, who attempted the same race in 2023 but was forced to withdraw due to injury. Returning two years later, he described the finish as “redemption”.

Craig Allen, (left) crossing the finish line with fellow runner, Chris.

“There were moments when my legs hurt, my body was screaming, and I swore I’d never do this again. But crossing the line this year, Gold Buckle in hand, made every mile worthwhile,” he said.

Along the way, Craig was supported by his volunteer crew and fuelled by a carefully planned nutrition strategy, swapping out quick energy fixes for real food such as potatoes, beans, burgers, sandwiches, and even a few jelly sweets to keep him going.

Beyond the physical achievement, Craig used the challenge to raise awareness for the Mental Health Foundation, as part of his 3,000-Mile Challenge, which saw the race a finale to his personal challenge to run 3,000 miles in the last year.

“Ultra events are a reminder that just like in life, challenges can feel overwhelming. But with the right support, you find a way through. That’s why talking about mental health and supporting each other is so important,” he added.

Craig Allen grabbing some essential sleep during the 215-mile Race Across Scotland.

The Race Across Scotland attracts ultra-runners from around the world, with many describing it as one of the toughest footraces in Europe. Craig’s result puts him among the leading finishers in this year’s field.

Craig, who is well known in the Matlock running community, now hopes his story will inspire others to take on challenges of their own — whether that’s a local 5k or an ultra-distance event.