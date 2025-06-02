Matlock Mural spring clean

By Annie Bird
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 15:36 BST
Volunteers tackle the muralVolunteers tackle the mural
Volunteers from Matlock Civic Association wielded brushes and buckets on Saturday, 31 May to give the Matlock Mural a spring clean.

The Matlock Mural is now ten years old and needs a wash and brush up every couple of years to continue to provide a bright and cheerful welcome to Matlock, and a reminder of Matlock's heritage.

The work was undertaken with the help of Derwent Treescapes who provided the equipment, Sainsbury's who provided parking and Derbyshire Highways who provided the licence for working alongside the busy road.

