Matlock Motor Club marks 75 Years with scenic tour and £2,000 donation to Air Ambulance

On Sunday 10th August, motoring enthusiasts from across the region gathered for a very special occasion – the Matlock Motor Club 75th Anniversary Scenic Tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event began and ended at the Highwayman and QC Cars in Eastmoor, just outside Chesterfield, offering participants a full day of camaraderie, motoring heritage, and stunning Derbyshire scenery.

Covering around 90 miles of picturesque countryside, the tour took drivers and their passengers along routes made famous by the club’s Rally of Derbyshire and Dansport Historic Rally. With a comprehensive road book in hand, participants enjoyed a mix of nostalgic road sections and scenic stretches, complete with suggested stops to take in breathtaking views and local points of interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to all car enthusiasts, regardless of club membership, the tour welcomed a diverse range of vehicles, embodying the club’s inclusive spirit.

Car 1 from Matlock Motor Club sets off from Eastmoor at the start of the 75th Anniversary Scenic Tour

The day also carried a special moment of community giving, as the club proudly presented a cheque for £2,000 to The Air Ambulance Service – a cause close to many members’ hearts.

Founded in 1950, Matlock Motor Club has been a cornerstone of the local motorsport community for 75 years, running a variety of events from road rallies and treasure hunts to navigational exercises and social runs. The club meets every other Thursday at the Crispin Inn, Ashover, and continues to welcome new members who share a love for driving, motorsport, and friendly competition.

Vice Chairperson Sasha Heriot summed up the day: “It was fantastic to see so many people enjoying our beautiful county’s roads in the spirit of celebration. The £2,000 donation is a testament to the generosity and community spirit of our members and supporters.”

With its proud heritage, Matlock Motor Club is looking forward to many more miles – and smiles – in the years to come.