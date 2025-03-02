Matlock Minister flies in church

A Matlock Minister, Reverend Ann Anderson, decided to fly in church with paper planes made by herself and the children.

A circuit ‘coming together,’ of several local churches with over 80 people at Matlock, certainly ‘took off’ as Rev Ann had children turning pieces of plain paper into flying aeroplanes to introduce ‘the transfiguration’ where Jesus is transfigured and becomes radiant in glory - changing something ordinary into the extraordinary!

Readings from Exodus and Matthew set the scene along with hymns including ‘Be still for the presence of the Lord’ and ‘Speak o Lord as we come to You.’

Everyone enjoyed a sacred time of Holy Communion to remember Jesus' sacrifice on the cross.

Over 80 people enjoyed the ‘worship together’

This wonderful time of several churches coming together In worship concluded with the hymn, ‘To God be the Glory Great things He Hath Done.’

PS - Rev Ann’s plane won the ‘flight’ but she’d made hers earlier after consulting YouTube!