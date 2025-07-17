Matlock-based YHA shortlisted for major national diversity award

National youth charity YHA (England & Wales), which has its headquarters in Matlock, Derbyshire, has been shortlisted for a prestigious award recognising its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The nomination recognises YHA’s outstanding progress in embedding diversity and inclusion throughout its operations, from its central office on Dimple Road in Matlock, to its extensive network of youth hostels across England and Wales.

From more than 85,000 nominees, YHA is just one of 125 finalists in 10 categories to be named in recognition of their dedication to advancing equality, diversity and inclusion.

The Diverse Company Award celebrates organisations that have shown significant progress in creating inclusive environments, whether through innovative resources, a focus on workforce representation, or the start of a transformational journey. YHA's recognition is a testament to its commitment to becoming an employer, and a host, for all.

Jenny Lunnon, YHA's Family Ambassador, whose son Alex is on the autism spectrum, regularly shares their family’s travel experiences on the YHA blog.

Since 2021, YHA has made major strides in diversifying its workforce. Applications from ethnically diverse candidates have increased from 6% to an impressive 46% in 2024, exceeding the charity’s original target of 35%. Applications from candidates with disabilities now stand at 6%, in line with national benchmarks. Currently, 21.66% of YHA’s workforce identify as being from ethnic backgrounds and 6.48% identify as having a disability.

Beyond recruitment, YHA has taken a holistic approach to inclusion. Its Thameside youth hostel in London has received an Autism Friendly Award, underlining its commitment to welcoming guests with a range of needs. The charity also appointed Jenny Lunnon as its Family Ambassador. Jenny, whose son Alex is on the autism spectrum, regularly shares their family’s travel experiences on the YHA blog.

“YHA has celebrated diversity of places, and people, ever since it was set up 90 years ago,” said Jenny. “I have so appreciated the warm welcome it has extended to me and my family.”

James Blake, Chief Executive of YHA (England & Wales), praised the charity’s approach to equity, diversity and inclusion. “As a charity, we do not have a large EDI budget,” he said.

“However, I think this award nomination shows that with creative thinking and commitment across an organisation, you can make a big difference when it comes to diversity. I am very proud of everyone at YHA for making it both a welcoming and inclusive place to work and also for guests who stay with us.”

YHA’s recognition at the National Diversity Awards reflects its 95-year-old charitable mission: to connect people of all backgrounds with nature, heritage, adventure, and each other.

Now in their 14th year, the annual National Diversity Awards bring a beacon of hope as they highlight the great work being done by individuals and organisations committed to diversity. As the recent damaging and short-sighted rhetoric risks making some people feel disenfranchised by DEI, this year’s awards are more important than ever.

Winners will be announced on September 19 2025 at the prestigious National Diversity Awards in Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, hosted by broadcaster, author, presenter and journalist Clare Balding, CBE a renowned champion of diversity, inclusion and equity.

"I’m thrilled and deeply honoured to return as host for the National Diversity Awards,” said Clare Balding CBE. “Recognising the individuals, organisations and charities that go above and beyond to improve their communities is truly vital. These inspiring and uplifting awards shine a spotlight on the incredible strength and positivity of an inclusive society, celebrating community heroes whose dedication and achievements might otherwise go unrecognised."

In addition to YHA (England & Wales), the finalists in the Diverse Company category includeAirbus, Barking Havering and Redbridge NHS Trust, Department for Culture, Media & Sport, Merseyside Police, Rethink Mental Illness, Savills, Sytner Group, TUI UK, and Volkswagen Group UK Ltd.

“The unsung heroes shortlisted in the National Diversity Awards help us to realise how much goodness and humility there is at the heart of our communities,” said Paul Sesay, CEO of Inclusive Companies and founder of the National Diversity Awards. “The work these people do and the empathy they show is more important than it has ever been. We are living in a time when funding and support are limited which makes community action an invaluable resource on which so many people rely. Indeed, for some, it really is a lifeline.”

To book a stay at a youth hostels visit www.yha.org.uk.