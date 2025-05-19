Marking a milestone: Care assistant celebrates 30 years at Derbyshire nursing home

Nicola (left) with Dave, Eckington Court Deputy (right)

Eckington Court Nursing Home in Derbyshire recently celebrated a remarkable milestone -the 30th work anniversary of Nicola Downs, one of its longest-serving care assistants - with a surprise party to mark the occasion.

The whole home came together to organise a heartfelt celebration. Residents hand-drew a giant banner to mark the occasion, the catering team laid on an impressive spread and baked a rich double chocolate cake topped with fresh cream. Colleagues also printed off old photos and shared fond memories from over the years, making it a truly special and nostalgic celebration.

Nicola, who reflects on her journey with humour and honesty said: “I’ve had such a ball for most of it - lots of laughs, a few tears, and friendships I’ll never forget.”

To those starting out in care, she offers a dose of realism: “Make sure it’s what you really want to do. It’s not all tea and chatting - in fact, it’s rarely that. It’s hard work, but it can be one of the most fulfilling jobs there is.”

Here's to 30!

Trudy Godley, Home Manager at the home said ‘Nicola, your warmth, dedication, and compassion over the years, has touched the lives of so many - our residents, their families, and all of us who’ve had the pleasure of working alongside you. You’ve brought not just care, but heart and humanity to everything you do. We are incredibly lucky and proud to have you as part of the Eckington Court family. Thank you for everything - here’s to celebrating this amazing milestone with you.’

Nicola concluded: “I’m absolutely chuffed to be celebrating this milestone with such an amazing team here at Eckington Court. It’s been a real joy to share the day with colleagues and residents who’ve meant so much to me over the years. I can’t thank everyone enough for the effort they put into the surprise. It was truly touching and something I’ll never forget. Eckington Court has been such a big part of my life, and I feel so lucky to be part of this incredible place.”

Eckington Court Nursing Home is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes in the Midlands and the North of England.