Marketing Derby Bondholders bowled over by children’s charity plans

Over 70 Marketing Derby Bondholders were treated to a behind-the-scenes tour of the new home for UK children’s charity, Over The Wall Camp on Tuesday 15 July.

Bondholders had the opportunity to see how the site at the former Ockbrook School is being transformed into an exciting permanent base for the charity’s award-winning residential camps for children living with long-term health conditions and disabilities.

Due to open next summer, the site developments include creating wheelchair accessible accommodation, a bespoke clinical area, a Welcome Garden, and an Adventure Park with Ampitheatre, campfire area, and climbing walls.

Since 1999, Over The Wall Camp has provided UK breaks for thousands of children and young people aged 8 to 17 years who are living with over 130 different long-term health conditions such as cancer, blood disorders, heart disease, and severe epilepsy.

Over The Wall Camp Chief Executive, Kevin Mathieson said: “It’s been brilliant to welcome Marketing Derby Bondholders here today at such an exciting time for the charity.

“Until now, we’ve supported up to 1,000 children every year by renting sites for camps throughout the UK. But as the charity has grown, this model of delivery has become very limiting. These sites are always in short supply, and we need specialised requirements, such as disabled access and clinical care facilities.

“Here in our new home in Ockbrook, we will be able to offer even more children and young people a chance to experience the mischief and magic of camp; to be brave and meet others like them, and to remember what it means to be a child!

"We’ll be able to support children with more complex and diverse health challenges, create partnerships with regional children’s hospitals, trial new residential programmes.”

Lindsey Hatfield, commercial development manager at Marketing Derby, said: "Over The Wall Camp is an incredible organisation - and we are proud to have them as one of our Bondholders.

"The Bondholder community were thrilled to be given an insight into their vision for the Ockbrook site - and we would like to thank the team at Over The Wall Camp for putting on such a fabulous event.

"We can't wait to see the camp open next summer - and the smiles on the faces of all the children who will use its facilities."

The charity is experiencing overwhelming support so far, as Kevin explained: “We have been blown away by the positive and welcoming response we have had from the local community, including businesses.

“We want as many people as possible to join us on our journey to create an environment that will enrich the lives of thousands of children who will have opportunities beyond their dreams.”

The charity aims to be ‘camp ready’ and welcome children on site by summer 2026. The site will also be offered to other schools, charities and community groups to hire facilities which will be developed in further phases in the coming years.

Those interested in getting involved with Over The Wall Camp should email [email protected] or call 01332 977589.