Marie’s crowned VIP of the night as Slimming World’s Employee of the Year

A manager with decades of experience will be heading to The Dorchester for a full VIP package after being named Slimming World’s Employee of the Year 2024.

Marie Gregory, from Chesterfield, who’s worked at Slimming World’s head office in Somercotes for 13 years, picked up the title at the organisation's annual in-house awards ceremony.

The 43-year-old, started her career in the hospitality industry, working in a nightclub. Over the years, Marie worked in various roles, including a VIP hostess and head of reception. In 2010, Marie joined Slimming World’s warehouse department as an office temp for the summer. When a permanent role came up towards the end of her contract, Marie was encouraged to apply for a Planning Team Partner position.

Now, Marie manages a team of nine as a Planning and Inventory Manager. The team looks after everything from customer care and service to supplier deliveries, returns and logistics. Marie says: “I had zero warehouse experience before applying for my temp role at Slimming World. I just knew I wanted to do something different at the time, and took a huge leap of faith when I decided to leave my previous job. I wanted a job that allowed me to have a better work/life balance – especially as I had a young son at the time – and working at Slimming World gave me that.

Slimming World's Employee of the Year Marie Gregory with founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell

“My role has evolved massively over the past 13 years – I’ve been incredibly lucky to have a supportive team and an encouraging manager who always pushes me out of my comfort zone. I never thought all those years ago I would be here now, managing a team.”

Over the past few years, key elements of Marie’s role have changed and expanded: “Having to navigate a whole new way of working – both post-Brexit and during the pandemic was extremely challenging. The way we supported our customers – including head office staff, Slimming World Consultants and our suppliers and partners, also had to change. It was a difficult time, but I wouldn’t have changed a thing – as a team we’ve learned so much and it’s enabled us to adapt the way we work now, and put in place robust processes so we can continue providing the best support we can.”

Earlier this year, Marie found out she was in the running for Head Office Employee of the Year, after being nominated by her colleagues across the company. She says: “I genuinely didn’t think I was going to win. I was in such shock that it actually took few days to sink in. I knew Slimming World was a special place to work from my very first day. I remember being told it was like a family, and although I was quite sceptical at first, I very quickly realised just how true that was – everyone treated each other with such kindness, trust and respect, and that still rings true all these years later. Knowing I was voted for by my peers makes winning this award all that more special – it really means everything to me.”

Tom Marvell, Head of Field Support Services and Stock Operations at Slimming World says: “I’ve had the privilege of working with Marie across various departments for several years and, over the last year, I‘ve had the opportunity to work with her more closely, as her manager. Her enthusiasm, positive can-do attitude and dedication to the team, and organisation is beyond inspiring and there isn’t anyone who deserves it more – I’m so proud of Marie and everything she has achieved.”

Each year, Slimming World’s Head Office Employee of the Year award is given to a member of staff who embodies the company culture, and inspires others with their commitment, teamwork and dedication to deliver outstanding service, while inspiring others to be their very best too. All head office employees voted for colleagues who they felt displayed those qualities. They were then shortlisted, and the overall winner was selected by staff members, managers and directors, and announced on stage at Slimming World’s annual awards ceremony, which was held at the Birmingham International Convention Centre.

Marie will be invited to join the company’s founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE, directors and other high achievers from across the company at a dinner at The Dorchester, London later this year to celebrate their success.