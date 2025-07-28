Man raised in deaf family shaves head for mental health charity

A Derby man who grew up in a deaf family has shaved his head to raise funds for a mental health charity that supports people without hearing.

Barry Clampitt, 42, was raised in a household where both parents and his sister were profoundly deaf and says the fundraiser is his way of giving back to the deaf community and shining a light on the urgent need for accessible mental health support.

Although Barry is hearing, British Sign Language was his first language, and he has worked at the Royal School for the Deaf in Derby, in Ashbourne Road, for 20 years.

His head shave, which took place in front of the entire school community, has already raised more than £800 for SignHealth, a national charity dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of deaf people.

Barry Before his haircut

Barry, who is an education assistant and wellbeing champion at the school, said: “I had the most amazing upbringing and although my family was deaf, it was completely normal to me. I didn’t know any different.

“But as a CODA – child of deaf adults – I do understand the challenges faced by the deaf community. There can be a lack of access to all kinds of services, including essential deaf mental health services.

“Growing up in a deaf family gave me a unique perspective. This wasn’t just about raising money. I wanted to raise awareness and show solidarity with a community that often goes unseen in mental health conversations.

“I’m pretty well known for my long hair and I’ve been growing it since before Covid - so at least five years. It’s a wrench to lose it, but I’m not parting with my beard for a million pounds.”

Barry during his hair cut

SignMind, the charity benefiting from the fundraiser, offers therapy and mental health support delivered by Deaf professionals, directly in British Sign Language.

Studies show that deaf individuals are twice as likely to experience mental health issues compared to their hearing counterparts. Several factors contribute to this higher prevalence including communication barriers, social isolation and limited access to appropriate support services.

Barry added: “Growing up in a deaf family gave me a unique perspective and many people tell me I’m like a deaf person, in a hearing body.

“But I didn’t realise how different my life was until I met my partner and started spending time in a completely hearing family.

Barry after the big chop!

“It really hit me emotionally one Christmas, because it was so culturally different, with carols and musicals on the television. But don’t get me wrong, I’ve had the best life with the best family, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Paul Burrows headteacher of Royal School for the Deaf Derby said: “We’re incredibly proud of Barry – not just for his fundraising efforts, but for the way he represents our school and the deaf community every single day.

“He is a much-loved member of staff and a fantastic role model for our students. His commitment to promoting deaf awareness and wellbeing is inspiring.

“SignHealth does vital work to support the mental health of deaf people, and we’re thrilled to see Barry’s efforts making such a meaningful difference.

“His connection to the deaf community runs deep, and this fundraiser is a perfect example of his passion and dedication to making the world more inclusive.”

Although Barry’s hair will grow back, he says he hopes the message he’s sending will last much longer.

Donations to his fundraising campaign can still be made via his JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/barry-clampitt-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL