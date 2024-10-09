Make a difference to local NHS services: Become a Governor at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is excited to announce its Governor elections, with 13 vacancies available across various constituencies. This is a fantastic opportunity for local people to have a say in the Trust and hospital’s future and help shape healthcare services for local communities.

Governors play a crucial role in representing the views of Trust Members, advising on key decisions, and ensuring the Trust’s vision and values align with the needs of its patients. They hold the Trust’s Non-Executive Directors to account for the performance of the Board, receive the Trust’s annual reports and accounts and partake in visits around the organisation, sharing feedback to improve services and patient experience.

Mahmud Nawaz, Trust Chair said: “I am delighted to introduce this year’s Governor Elections, where we are looking for 13 Governors to join our Trust.

“Our Governors have an important role to play, and their contributions add to the success of our Trust Group, which includes Royal Primary Care, Derbyshire Support and Facilities Services and Chesterfield Royal Hospital, to enable us to deliver exceptional patient care and shape and improve services for all.

Governor Elections at Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

“As a Governor, you will be the direct link between the Trust and local communities, colleagues and key partner organisations – bringing the benefit of your lived experiences, sharing feedback and representing the interests of your constituency, ensuring that we are meeting the needs of the people we serve.

“We’re striving to improve services for our communities, and as representatives of local people, the partners we work with and our colleagues, you will play a really important role in helping us do that.

“If you would like to share your skills and improve your local NHS Trust, please do consider applying to be a Governor. The role is incredibly rewarding, and your support will be greatly valued by our patients, colleagues and communities for years to come.”

Ian Fretwell is a Public Governor at the Trust, representing Chesterfield Borough. He said: “It is now my second year as an elected Governor and it's certainly very rewarding. I worked in the NHS for 44 years before retiring so when I no longer had a direct operational connection, I felt something was missing from my life. That was one of the reasons I became a Governor, as well as the need for someone to represent the community - with my knowledge of the inner workings of the NHS, I thought I'd be a perfect fit.

“The Governor role is very rewarding. It requires a level of commitment that includes your time, knowledge and appreciation. If you have an interest in healthcare services in our local area, and are keen to utilise your skills and passion in improving patient care and experiences, I encourage you to put yourself forward as a Governor.”

Nominations for Governors open Wednesday, 9 October. Members passionate about healthcare and community involvement are encouraged to put themselves forward, or suggest becoming a Governor to friends or family members who are dedicated to improving health services in their local area.

To stand for election as a Governor, candidates must first be a Member of the Trust. Becoming a Member is simple and free, and it also allows you to vote in the election. Members represent the voices of patients, colleagues and the public, ensuring that the Trust and hospital remain accountable to those it serves. As a Member you will also receive Trust updates and news and invited to exclusive Member events.

For more information on how to become a Trust member or to learn about the Governor role, please visit our website or contact the membership office directly via [email protected].

The deadline for completed nomination forms is 5pm on Thursday, 24 October.