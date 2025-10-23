Major success for Darley Dale in Bloom in 2025 East Midlands in Bloom Competition!

The celebration event is held annually to thank all those who in so many ways support and volunteer with the DDIB team to improve and enhance the environment and attractiveness of the town, and was attended by more than 50 local people. The result was a considerable improvement on the last entry in 2023, an increase of 20 marks, which is testimony to two years of very hard work by the small committee and all who support their work. Christine gave out a number of certificates of thanks, and the Mayor, Councillor Jason Farmer handed out the certificates and the gardening vouchers for best Hanging Basket and Best Planter in DDIB’s own summer competition to Jeremy Smith and Grace Gadsby respectively.

The two very experienced RHS judges, Jeff and Irene Bates, visited the Town on July 2nd and, after an initial Introduction, were given a two hour tour of highlights of the team’s work, and that of partner organisations. The judges praised their efforts as being “continuous year-round activity with many volunteer hours involved”, and “members with diverse talents being used effectively.” They considered there was a sense of ‘strong local identity, pride of place and the natural environment’. The only area which needs further development is ‘involvement of young people’ which is not easy to achieve – the pressures of the school curriculum, and the dangers of crossing the A6 with groups of children, are obstacles to such involvement, but DDIB is already reaching out and engaging with local schools and the Cub and Scout Group.

In addition, the judges had given a special award to the Oddford Lane allotments, praising “productive growing…alongside some very attractive re-wilding.” This area “is colourful and full of pollinators to the benefit of all the other allotmenteers on the site.” Their final stop was at St Helen’s Church, enjoying the “ancient Yew (2000 years or more) and a walk in the beautiful remembrance garden, well-maintained and with some very splendid trees and perennials appropriately sited in this quiet, relaxed space with dappled shade.”

Included in the judges’ tour was a visit to Valley Lodge Care Home where DDIB has given some advice and practical support in the form of seeds, bulbs and plants, to assist the significant improvements to the outdoor area in the inner courtyard where, under the inspired leadership of volunteer Carol Taylor and with the full support of the Manager, residents are “actively involved in growing flowers, fruits, herbs and vegetables” to the benefit of their mental and physical health. Their enjoyment and enthusiasm was evident!

However, the judges considered the rewilded area around the Swale at Audley St Elphin’s Park so outstanding that it was awarded ‘Best Conservation and Wildflower Area’ in the entire Region! A beautiful engraved rose bowl was handed to astonished St Elphin’s gardener and local resident Andrew Knowles by Jeff Bates who then addressed the meeting, saying that in his experience (and few people have more!) this was “the most magnificent example of re-wilding” he had ever seen! Several St Elphin’s residents volunteer with and support Darley Dale in Bloom and over several years have co-operated with, and encouraged the gardening team with advice. This year some have been documenting the wild grasses, flowers, insects and biodiversity praised by Jeff, with Andrew’s enthusiastic involvement. At the end of the year this folder will be displayed in the library at St Elphin’s for residents to see.

Christine hopes that next summer both St Elphin’s and the Oddford Lane allotments will have open afternoons for visitors to enjoy and learn from.

The Judges’ Report ends with saying : “Continue with what you are doing, as it will benefit the environment, the residents and the many people who pass through – and may well break their journey to spend time in the lovely Derwent Valley setting.” Amen to that!

Christine Goldsack

