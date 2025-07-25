Major investment brings new bus facility, aiming to improve services and employment opportunities

Local bus operator, Stagecoach Yorkshire, has completed a close to £1million investment in a new facility that will aim to make local services even more reliable, and improve facilities for local colleagues.

A new Depot building has been built at Holbrook, in an investment worth approximately £900,000. The Depot has undergone a huge redevelopment, putting up an entirely new building, including modern new facilities, such as canteen, meeting rooms, kitchen, quiet room, toilets, and offices.

The new facility was officially opened by Clive Betts MP for Sheffield South East, who enjoyed a tour of the building, meeting colleagues in all departments and unveiling a plaque to mark the event.

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We always aim to have the kind of modern facilities that will allow us to offer an effortless service to our loyal customers across the region, and the Holbrook Depot is a perfect example of that. It is a wonderful example of properly planning for the future.

New bus depot building

“We know that we are stronger when we work together and we are a significant employer in the area, offering employment opportunities across a wide range of roles and experience, so it is important to us to be able to offer our colleagues the kind of facilities that will allow them to thrive.”

Opening the new building, Clive Betts said: “This wonderful new facility offers better conditions for the workers, which, ultimately, will mean a better service for the customers. I know that this is the first step in a journey and when I come back again – probably not too far into the future – there will be new electric buses and we will well and truly be moving into the twenty-first century.”