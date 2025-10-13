Lord-Lieutenant of Derbyshire officially opens new state-of-the-art inpatient mental health facility to transform patient care and recovery

The Derwent Unit in Chesterfield welcomed 54 patients offering individual en-suite rooms and a range of modern, therapeutic facilities, aiding patient experience and supporting the recovery of those with mental health needs when it opened in March 2025.

Mrs Elizabeth Fothergill CBE officially led a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the day, celebrating the opening of the Derwent Unit as a landmark achievement in transforming mental health care across Derbyshire.

The new build is one of five facilities now open to patients as part of the Making Room for Dignity programme, which aims to remove all dormitory-style accommodation from mental health inpatient facilities.

Mrs Fothergill spoke at the opening event and said: “It was a privilege to formally open the Derwent Unit on behalf of His Majesty. This facility represents a remarkable achievement for Derbyshire that places dignity, privacy and recovery at the centre of mental health care.

“The thoughtful design and therapeutic spaces reflect the compassion and commitment of everyone involved. The event marked a celebration of progress, partnership and the power of purpose.”

The building and refurbishment programme has been driven by various partners and staff contributions. The new facilities provide sensory spaces and inclusion of more green areas to support therapeutic activities.

Selina Ullah, Chair of the Trust, said: “The opening of the Derwent Unit was a momentous day for Derbyshire. It’s incredibly moving to see the transformation from blueprint to a fully operational space that now supports patients and staff with dignity and purpose.

“Having visited the site throughout its development, I’ve witnessed the care and commitment that went into every detail. We celebrated not just a building, but a new chapter in mental health care – one that places people, privacy and recovery at its heart.”

The milestone event was also led by Mark Powell, Chief Executive, who said: “The opening of the Derwent Unit marks a major milestone in our journey to transform mental health care in Derbyshire. It’s the result of years of collaboration, dedication and belief in what modern, therapeutic environments can achieve.

“Designed with input from those who use our services, this facility sets a new benchmark for what compassionate, therapeutic environments should be like. We’re proud to see it open and already making a difference to the lives of people in Derbyshire.”

Service users have also shared their reflections. A member of the Derbyshire Mental Health Carers Community Forum said: “Being part of the EQUAL Forum, I’ve seen first-hand how these new facilities reflect the voices of people with lived experience. The Derwent Unit along with the other five facilities, are more than buildings – they’re a statement of respect, dignity and hope for everyone who walks through their doors.

“These spaces have been designed with care and compassion at their core, and they will make a real difference to people’s recovery journeys. Having access to private, therapeutic environments helps people feel safe, valued and empowered to take the next step in their care.”

