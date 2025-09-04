Longshaw legacy lives on – despite the rain

(left to right) Laura Cowan, Head of Private Client at Graysons, Dave Richards MBE, President of Longshaw Sheepdog Trails and Laura Humphries, Solicitor in the Conveyancing Team at Graysons.

The country’s oldest continuous sheepdog trials drew large crowds and top-level competition last weekend as Longshaw Pastures played host to the 127th edition of this much-loved Peak District tradition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across three days of competition, spectators were treated to world-class displays of working dog skill – and despite Saturday’s wind and rain forcing the cancellation of the planned Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast, the atmosphere remained as buoyant as ever.

This year’s Longshaw Championship silver teapot was claimed by Adam Ledger from Macclesfield with his dog, Tip. Scoring 130 out of a possible 160 points, Adam narrowly beat David Wood and Polly into second place by just two points – earning his first overall win at Longshaw, despite previously taking the highest pointed run in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hope Valley legal firm Graysons Solicitors, currently celebrating its centenary year, once again sponsored the event and the prestigious trophy – continuing a long-standing commitment to supporting rural heritage and community life in the area.

Dave Richards MBE, President of Longshaw Sheepdog Trails (left) with winner Adam Ledger.

Adam Ledger also delivered the top run on Thursday with 92 points, while Friday’s honours went to Will Hurley and his dog Joe, who scored 90. Organisers hailed the new advance ticketing system a success, helping to ensure another strong turnout.

Peter Clark, Managing Partner at Graysons, said: "We’re proud to have once again supported such a historic and much-loved event. While the weather let us down late on, the competition, crowds and sense of occasion made it another hugely successful event. Congratulations to Adam and all the competitors who made it such a memorable weekend."

The Longshaw Sheepdog Trials have been held since 1898, with breaks only during the two world wars and the 2001 foot and mouth outbreak. They are widely regarded as the longest-running continuous sheepdog trials in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graysons provides the Hope Valley Community with a full range of legal services, including estate and trust administration, wills, powers of attorney and lifetime planning, elderly client services, a bespoke private wealth service, Court of Protection, conveyancing and property, family law, personal injury, occupational injury and illness, and medical negligence.

To find out more, please visit: www.graysons.co.uk

Longshaw Sheepdog Trails information from: www.longshawsheepdog.co.uk