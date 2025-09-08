Longbow Venues conquers 30KM Peak District challenge, raising £6,000+ for Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity

The Longbow Venues team en route - walking 30km for charity.

On Tuesday 2nd September, twenty‑five colleagues from independent Peak District hospitality business, Longbow Venues, laced up their boots for a bespoke 30km charity hike that linked four of the group’s pubs and hotels, raising more than £6,000 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The route, designed and guided by Lizzy Mills and her team at What’s Not To Hike, showcased everything from wild Dark Peak moorland to classic limestone dales and village greens.

The group set off at 8am and crossed the finish line at 4.30pm, clocking more than 6 hours on the move, 2,016 ft of elevation, and, for most, 40,000–42,000 steps. Jess from The Maynard, proving that small strides add up, logged an eye‑watering 48,000 steps.

A route with purpose

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside The George at Hathersage

The day began with breakfast rolls at The Peacock at Owler Bar, where Area Manager Charlotte and the chef arrived at 7am to fire up the griddle. From there, the team struck out over Totley Moor with sweeping views of the Longshaw Estate, climbed through banks of heather and fern to the gritstone tors of Mother Cap and Over Owler Tor, then descended past Padley Chapel into Grindleford.

A restorative coffee‑and‑brownie stop at The George in Hathersage was followed by a sunlit picnic lunch in The Maynard’s gardens.

In the afternoon, the route left Grindleford over Froggatt Bridge and on to the historic village of Stoney Middleton, before climbing into the limestone quiet of Coombs Dale and dropping down to Great Longstone. A short stretch of the Monsal Trail then brought the team into Ashford‑in‑the‑Water and a jubilant finish at The Ashford Arms - medals in hand and a celebratory beer, gin, soft drink, or fizz.

Moments from the trail

There was plenty of Peak District humour to lighten the hard miles. The team learned that:

Josh from The Ashford Arms is not only a farmer but also a secret TikTok micro‑influencer.

Chris from Maintenance tackled the entire hike in jean shorts; even "butt cream" could not spare his thighs by the end.

Steve, Longbow Venues Operations Director, headed straight from the finish to coach his son’s football training and felt it the next day!

Alice, Area Manager, had her camel pack fitted upside down and spent half the route wondering why no water was coming through.

They passed the homes of three teammates (Rob, Vic and Chris) but nobody ducked out in favour of a sofa, and no emergency cup of tea materialised.

Two wild‑swimming opportunities were politely declined.

Four‑legged morale officers, Nel and Teddy, joined for half the day.

Late on, car‑key logistics added one final twist when a set was found at Owler Bar while the car waited at The Ashford Arms; a swift husband rescue solved it!

Rob Hattersley, Managing Director, Longbow Venues, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I could not be prouder of the team. They took on tough miles with big smiles and brilliant humour, and they did it for a hospital that means the world to families across our region. Thank you to Lizzy and What’s Not To Hike for a superb route, to our chefs and managers for the fuel stops, and to everyone who has donated. Every step shows what Longbow is about: people, place and pulling together for a great cause.”

A spokesperson for Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity added:

“Huge thanks to the Longbow team for going the distance. Fundraising like this powers specialist care, research and family support, and we are grateful for every mile they walked and every pound supporters give.”

How to support

The walk has raised more than £6,000 to date across three different JustGiving pages. Donations remain open via the team’s main JustGiving page: justgiving.com/team/longbow, and messages of encouragement on social media are very welcome.

At a glance

Participants: 25 colleagues

Funds raised (so far): £6,000+

Distance: approximately 30km

Elevation gain: 2,016 ft

Time on feet: Roughly 6 hours 30 minutes (8am–4.30pm with breaks)

(8am–4.30pm with breaks) Steps: most 40,000–42,000 , with one heroic 48,000

, with one heroic Route highlights: Totley Moor, Longshaw Estate, Mother Cap & Over Owler Tor, Padley Chapel, Froggatt Bridge, Stoney Middleton, Coombs Dale, Monsal Trail, Ashford‑in‑the‑Water

Canine companions: Nel and Teddy

Full route

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Peacock at Owler Bar → Totley Moor → Longshaw Estate → Mother Cap & Over Owler Tor → The George, Hathersage → Padley Chapel → The Maynard, Grindleford → Froggatt Bridge → Stoney Middleton → Coombs Dale → Great Longstone → Monsal Trail → The Ashford Arms, Ashford‑in‑the‑Water.