Long Eaton affordable housing development hits first handovers milestone

A much-needed affordable housing development in the East Midlands has reached a key milestone, with the first handovers of six homes recently completed by housing and regeneration specialist, Lovell Partnerships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In partnership with Futures Housing Group, the 109-home development in Long Eaton, is delivering a mixture of affordable housing, including social and affordable rent, shared ownership, and Rent to Buy, giving a variety of options for people on their housing journey.

The first handovers come one year after Lovell got work back underway on site, being appointed to take the delivery reins in April 2024 – a move that was widely welcomed by local residents after the site stalled for more than a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Roe, partnerships director for Lovell Partnerships in the East Midlands, said: Alongside our partners at Futures, the team have worked tirelessly to overcome the challenges when having to recommence works on a long-stalled site. Reaching this first milestone reflects the determination and collaborative effort behind the scenes and marks a significant step forward in regenerating the area and delivering the accessible, high-quality homes that are so urgently needed.

Six homes have now been completed and handed over after Lovell was appointed on the site in April 2024.

“The creation of prospering communities is at the heart of what we do, and fostering strong partnerships are a must-have for being able to do this effectively. Our work with Futures is this in practice. We’re proud of the progress made so far and look forward to the full completion of the development next year.”

Anthony Holt, director of development & asset maximisation at Futures said: “It’s fantastic to see people have started to move into their new home, especially knowing how needed affordable housing is in this area. We’re really pleased with the progress made on site since partnering with Lovell, and we’re looking forward to welcoming more people and families to their new homes when all 109 properties will be completed next year.”

Cllr Curtis Howard, Erewash’s lead member for town centres, regeneration and planning, said: “It’s really great to have people moving into these new homes on Bennett Street. We were all thrilled last year to see work start up on the site after it was in limbo for so many years. We have a moral duty to build new homes – these are on brownfield land, they’re high quality, affordable, and help get people off the years-long waiting list for social housing. I wish all luck to the local families moving in now and in the near future.”

The development is partly funded by Erewash Borough and Homes England, with full completion expected in 2026.