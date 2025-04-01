Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As a living heritage attraction, The National Tramway Museum always prioritises the safety of visitors, staff and volunteers who work here or come to visit us.

Maintaining these standards involves tramcar commissioning at the start of every season and the monitoring and checking of the state of all our operational fleet at regular intervals throughout the year.

It was during the commissioning of London County Council 1 for this season that our team discovered unusual electrical readings from the motors which had not been seen in previous tests.

As safety is our number one priority, the team made the difficult decision to halt the commissioning of the tram in order to investigate the issue further.

Members of the Tramway Museum Society riding on London County Council No. 1

The engineering work will involve the complex task of removing the motors to allow further testing by our specialists to establish the root cause. We are already finding room in the workshop to do this as soon as possible.

We will keep you updated on progress as we look to establish the best way forwards and how we plan to get this iconic and unique engineering masterpiece back into service.

Whilst this is a setback for those who have been involved in this restoration for many years, and for everyone who wants to see LCC1 running again, the Tramway Museum will continue to offer our usual tram service with our other popular trams and will continue to welcome everyone along for a great day out.