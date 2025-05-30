Local walkers to embark on 56-mile pilgrimage for the River Derwent
Public gatherings will take place at 6 p.m. in:
- Matlock – Tuesday 10 June
- Belper – Wednesday 11 June
- Derby – Thursday 12 June
At each stop, the pilgrims will share their message, test the river’s water quality, and read aloud the new Charter of the Derwent. These evenings will also feature music, poetry, choirs, and even an appearance from the River Goddess — a celebratory mix of art and activism to honour the river.
Funds raised during the pilgrimage will go to Derbyshire Wildlife Trust’s Derwent Survival Plan, supporting efforts to clean and protect the river.
Local walker Rosemary Blenkinsop said:
“The River Derwent has shaped Derbyshire’s history — from early settlements to the Industrial Revolution. It’s heartbreaking to see it under threat. We want to raise awareness and show that people care — before it’s too late.”
All are welcome to join, walk a section, or come along to the evening gatherings.
For more information, please contact:
Rachel Murray – [email protected]
Rosemary Blenkinsop – [email protected]