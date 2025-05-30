Local walkers to embark on 56-mile pilgrimage for the River Derwent

A group of local campaigners known as The Friends of the Derwent will set off from Ladybower Reservoir on Sunday 8 June, walking 56 miles over six days to Derwent Mouth — all in support of the river they love and fear is in crisis. The Derwent Pilgrimage 2025 aims to raise awareness of the pollution threatening the River Derwent, including raw sewage, farm runoff, and flood debris. The walkers are calling for urgent action to protect the river’s future — and they’re inviting local people to get involved along the way. Mouth — all in support of the river they love and fear is in crisis.

Public gatherings will take place at 6 p.m. in:

Matlock – Tuesday 10 June

Belper – Wednesday 11 June

Derby – Thursday 12 June

At each stop, the pilgrims will share their message, test the river’s water quality, and read aloud the new Charter of the Derwent. These evenings will also feature music, poetry, choirs, and even an appearance from the River Goddess — a celebratory mix of art and activism to honour the river.

Some musicians joined our Matlock to Cromford procession last November 2024

Funds raised during the pilgrimage will go to Derbyshire Wildlife Trust’s Derwent Survival Plan, supporting efforts to clean and protect the river.

Local walker Rosemary Blenkinsop said:

“The River Derwent has shaped Derbyshire’s history — from early settlements to the Industrial Revolution. It’s heartbreaking to see it under threat. We want to raise awareness and show that people care — before it’s too late.”

All are welcome to join, walk a section, or come along to the evening gatherings.

