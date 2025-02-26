Local teen Lili Allsop selected to represent Derbyshire in prestigious national pageant

A picture of Lili wearing her Miss Teen Derbyshire Galaxy sash.

Lili Allsop, 18, from Hilton, has been selected to represent Derbyshire in the Miss Teen Galaxy UK finals, securing a direct place in the grand final—bypassing the semi-finals—after impressing the judges with her potential.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition provides young women with a platform to celebrate empowerment, showcase their talents, and make a difference in their communities.

If Lili wins the national title of Miss Teen Galaxy UK, she will not only earn the crown but also the opportunity of a lifetime—a trip to the USA to compete in the international Galaxy Pageants final, representing the UK on a global stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lili’s journey to the finals has been deeply personal. Having struggled with anxiety, she has worked hard to build her confidence and push beyond her comfort zone. A key part of her development has been HATS (Hilton Amateur Theatrical Society), a local theatrical society who put on a brilliant play once or twice a year. They have supported her in refining her stage presence and encouraging her to believe in herself. Through this experience, Lili hopes to inspire other young girls who struggle with low self-esteem, proving that with determination and self-belief, they too can achieve their dreams.

Lili is honoured to represent her community and is looking forward to making Derbyshire proud.