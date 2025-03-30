Local swimming club charity swim

Rykneld swimming club swimmers completed the swim in under 1.5hrs

Head coach Amy Roberts, Team manager Kirsty and club secretary Margaret Roberts joined Rex and 17 other swimmers from Rykneld Swimming club to guide them through this years Swimathon.

Age of swimmers ranging from 5-15 swam 20,000m jointly to race home in under a staggering 1hour 30 minutes. As a club we are so proud of the swimmers raising money for cancer research and Marie curie. Such worthy charities. The swimmers raised £1806 and the money has kept pouring in and to date we've now raised £1936.

After navigating competitions this year including Derbyshire county championships it was great to come together and raise money. It was a tough challenge but really fun! Now onto further swimming competitions for the club including two swimmers who have qualified for midlands championships, with another hoping to qualify in April