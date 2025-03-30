Local swimming club charity swim
Age of swimmers ranging from 5-15 swam 20,000m jointly to race home in under a staggering 1hour 30 minutes. As a club we are so proud of the swimmers raising money for cancer research and Marie curie. Such worthy charities. The swimmers raised £1806 and the money has kept pouring in and to date we've now raised £1936.
After navigating competitions this year including Derbyshire county championships it was great to come together and raise money. It was a tough challenge but really fun! Now onto further swimming competitions for the club including two swimmers who have qualified for midlands championships, with another hoping to qualify in April