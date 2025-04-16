Local swim school named as Sports and Physical Education Provider of the Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Puddle Ducks Derbyshire and North West Leicestershire are celebrating their success after being named the Sports and Physical Education Provider of the Year at the Lots for Tots Awards for the second year in a row.

The local awards celebrate people, businesses and charities across Derbyshire and Puddle Ducks Derbyshire and North West Leicestershire were delighted to pick up the accolade once again.

The awards ceremony was held at the Derby Mickleover Hotel on the 5th of April and was an evening of recognition, celebration, networking and an award win for Puddle Ducks!

Suzanne Horton, Co-Owner of Puddle Ducks Derbyshire and North West Leicestershire commented: “We are over the moon to have won the award for the Sports and Physical Education Provider of the Year for a second consecutive year. Being nominated by the public means so much as we value each and every one of our swimmers and take great pride in teaching our local children such an important life-saving skill. I’m proud of all of our team for their amazing work that has contributed to the achievement of this award”.

The team celebrating their win at the Lots for Tots Awards 2025

Owner of Lots for Tots Beth Wheatley commented: “Our awards are such a fun and important night where we recognise the very best individuals and businesses who make a difference in the lives of families across Derbyshire. To crown Puddle Ducks winners of the Sports and Physical Education Provider of the Year award for a second-year running is fantastic and testament to the wonderful lessons they provide to children across our community”.

Puddle Ducks provides award winning swimming classes for children from birth to 10 years old. Teachers focus on creating a nurturing environment, which supports independent swimming for children of all abilities.

For more information about Puddle Ducks Derbyshire and North West Leicestershire please call 01332 605729 or visit: https://www.puddleducks.com/local-teams/derbyshire-north-west-leicestershire