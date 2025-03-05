Local photographer donates image to Walton Hospital’s Community Diagnostic Centre

Chesterfield-based photographer Scott Antcliffe has generously donated one of his captivating landscape photographs to Walton Hospital’s Community Diagnostic Centre.

The purpose-built centre is expected to open in Summer 2025 and is part of a wider investment in Derby and Derbyshire to provide additional diagnostic tests and services. The CDC will house 10 clinic rooms for services such as ultrasounds, blood tests, echo-cardiology and CT scans, and will support quicker diagnosis and treatment for conditions such as cancer, heart disease and respiratory issues.

The chosen image, titled Bluebell Woods, was selected by Chesterfield Royal Hospital and Walton Hospital colleagues and members of the public at an engagement event hosted in November 2024, and once open, will grace the main wall in the reception area of the diagnostic centre, offering comfort and inspiration to patients, colleagues and visitors.

Scott has deep ties to Chesterfield and the surrounding areas. Originally from Rotherham, Scott moved to Chesterfield over a decade ago and has since called it home. His photography journey began in 2017 photographing the Sheffield Steelers, his local ice hockey team and a sport he had played for a long time. Scott then moved to wildlife and landscape photography.

Scott says: “When I saw the amazing images on the walls during a recent visit to Chesterfield Royal Hospital, I realised how art could provide comfort during difficult times. If I can bring joy to someone’s life in a dark time whilst they’re waiting to maybe hear bad news or they’re waiting for an appointment, or worried, and offer a chance to help them relax and put their mind at ease, I’d love to be able to do that.

“Photography is about an escape and letting your mind wander. We’re so lucky to have the Peak District on our doorsteps and live in beautiful surroundings and having the opportunity to share that with people is really special.”

The Bluebell Woods photograph depicts a serene woodland scene, bursting with the vibrant colours of spring. More than 500 votes were cast against six images, with the Bluebell Wood image receiving more than 100 votes.

Dr Hal Spencer, Chief Executive at Chesterfield Royal Hospital said: “We offer our huge appreciation and thanks to Scott for donating his wonderful photograph, which was chosen by our local community and colleagues.

“The Community Diagnostic Centre is going to be a wonderful purpose-built facility that will see thousands of visitors and patients each year. Knowing that we will have a welcoming and calming image in our main reception area will make a real difference to our patients’ experiences whilst they wait for important tests and results. Thank you.”

Scott’s connection to the NHS runs deep, as he has family members who have worked within the health service and his own experience in public health, as well as being cared for by Chesterfield Royal Hospital recently after he tore his bicep.

Scott said: “I have lots of thanks to share to everyone in the NHS for everything they do. The NHS has always got a place in my heart, and I think we are incredibly lucky to have it.

“If I can give back to my local community and the NHS for all the amazing work they do, then that is such a nice feeling. You are all amazing at what you do, and it is such an honour to donate this image.”

Jim Austin, Chief Executive of Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are immensely grateful to Scott for his generosity in donating his beautiful photography for decorating the new diagnostic centre at Walton Hospital. The soothing benefits of artwork in clinical settings has long been recognised and we are very lucky to have Scott’s involvement with this project.”

Scott’s photography career has taken him around the world, earning him national accolades and opportunities to showcase his talent.

Recently been named Wanderlust Magazines Travel Photographer of the Year, Scott has also had his work feature in Wanderlust magazine, BBC News, The Times, The Telegraph and Derbyshire Life to name a few.