Local opticians puts Easter in focus

By Abbie Wood
Contributor
Published 26th Mar 2025, 09:54 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 10:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An opticians in Ripley is collecting Easter eggs for The Salvation Army to distribute to families in need across the local community.

Specsavers at 22 Oxford Street is acting as a collection point for Easter egg donations until Tuesday 15 April after which they will be included within the charity’s emergency parcels ahead of the Easter weekend.

‘We’re always keen to support the local community wherever we can,’ Kuldip Dosanjh, store director at Specsavers Ripley, comments. ‘We know times are tough but if anyone can spare just one donation and help us support this worthy cause we’d be really grateful.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘As a team, we’ll also be donating some eggs to add to the tally of treats and help the foodbank continue the amazing work they do.’

Specsavers Ripley are collecting Easter eggsSpecsavers Ripley are collecting Easter eggs
Specsavers Ripley are collecting Easter eggs

The Salvation Army Foodbank provides three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis. For more information, visit www.salvationarmy.org.uk/ripley.

For additional information, or to drop off a donation, call 01773 741515 or visit 22 Oxford Street, Ripley, Derbyshire, DE5 3AL.

Related topics:SpecsaversOxford StreetRipleyDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice