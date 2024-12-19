Local MP visits veterans support group at Chesterfield FC
Toby said: “I want to say a big thank you to Oli Barnes from the Spireites Trust for inviting me along, and to everyone who attended. It was fantastic to see how this group supports and helps each other. Was a really enjoyable event, with a robust debate and some great questions.”
Buddy Buddy is a group set up by the Community Trust designed to support veterans in Chesterfield and the surrounding areas. The group meet on a monthly basis and have regular guest speakers at the event with a buffet on for anyone in attendance.
Toby spoke to the group about his career in politics, the current political landscape in the UK and followed by a Q&A session.
He added: “The work Chesterfield FC Community Trust do is so important to our community. Lots of clubs have community projects, but the importance of Spireites Trust feels like it is much more than what is offered elsewhere – it really is at the heart of both the Club and the town.”
For more information about the Buddy Buddy veterans group, please email: [email protected]