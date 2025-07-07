Local MP champions Belper Leisure Centre as place for local people to lead ‘healthier and longer lives.’

A popular Leisure Centre at the heart of the Belper community, and which has recently received a major cash injection, has been championed by its local Member of Parliament during a recent visit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Davies, the Member of Parliament for Mid Derbyshire, spent time at Belper Leisure Centre which is owned and operated by Trilogy Active. The future of the popular centre was in doubt just two years ago but following a merger and a recent cash injection is now the best it has ever been.

"It was fantastic to visit Belper Leisure Centre and meet with representatives from Trilogy Active to see the results of the recent extensive refurbishment programme, including a wide range of modern exercise machines, facilities, and new exercise classes.” Jonathan Davies MP said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We discussed the challenges the leisure centre has faced over recent years and the now positive outlook for the future.”

Jonathan Davies MP outside Belper Leisure Centre.

As well as installing exciting new gym kit, new functional strength and conditioning and CV equipment, Trilogy Active have introduced new flooring and a complete repainting of the gym and gym changing rooms.

"Many residents in Belper were concerned that they would be left without a leisure centre as the future of the site hung in the balance for several years.” Jonathan Davies MP continued.

“Following the merger with Trilogy Active, much-needed investment has seen the future of the site become more secure and the leisure centre supported to provide valuable services to the local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two years after a leisure centre at the heart of the local Belper community was due to close its doors for good, its operators announced the venue "fit for the future".

Jonathan Davies MP tries out the equipment at Belper Leisure Centre.

“Belper Leisure Centre Limited and Trilogy Active recently formally merged with Belper Leisure becoming part of Trilogy Active.” said Trilogy Active Managing Director John Fletcher.

“This formal merger protects the interest of both organisations, reducing duplication, reducing cost, streamlining process and financially stabilising Belper Leisure Centre. It was great to show Jonathan around and explain the real difference that we are making here.”

“We were also able to share that this partnership means improved security for employees, stability for the leisure centre, expansion of the adult and junior programmes and the continued re-investment in the facility,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also discussed the role of leisure centres in allowing residents to lead healthier, longer lives and how Belper Leisure Centre provides much needed support to the NHS in keeping people active, fit, and healthy, which in turn leads to less strain on local health services.” Jonathan Davies MP said following the visit.”

“I look forward to working with Belper Leisure Centre and Trilogy Active to ensure those key services are accessible to Mid Derbyshire residents for the long-term."