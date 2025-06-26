Local mobility company partners with national charity to tackle disability barriers

A new partnership with local business Motibility in Motion and national charity REMAP will deliver bespoke solutions for people living with disabilities, on the road and beyond

Derbyshire-based Mobility in Motion has just announced a collaboration with REMAP, the UK-wide charity that designs and builds custom assistive equipment for people living with disabilities. Together, they aim to break down barriers and improve everyday mobility: not just on the road, but at home, at work, and in the community.

“Mobility doesn’t stop at the car door,” said Matt Fieldhouse, Managing Director of Mobility in Motion. “Our customers often face barriers in many areas of life. That’s why we’re so excited to work with REMAP. Their bespoke approach to solving mobility challenges fits perfectly with our mission to offer solutions that put the person first, whether they’re driving, travelling, working, or just living their day-to-day lives.”

REMAP’s team of skilled volunteer engineers has been creating one-of-a-kind equipment for over 60 years, helping thousands of individuals with disabilities overcome obstacles that off-the-shelf products simply can’t address. With this partnership, the charity is poised to extend its reach and impact by getting in front of Mobility in Motion’s customers, ambassadors, and community partners.

“We believe in practical, person-centred innovation,” said Sue Boyes, CEO of REMAP. “Working with Mobility in Motion gives us the opportunity to let a wider audience know about our services and how we can support them. This partnership not only helps us reach more individuals in need, but also raises the visibility of our work, which we hope will inspire more people to volunteer their skills and join our incredible network of engineers across the UK”

In the coming months, the two organisations will launch a series of collaborative initiatives designed to raise awareness of available adaptations, share inspiring stories from the disability community, and offer personalised support for individuals navigating mobility challenges. These efforts will be grounded in a shared belief: that every person deserves the freedom to move through life with confidence, comfort, and control.