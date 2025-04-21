Local man leads Rotary volunteers: Making a difference while having fun

New Regional Rotary Leader Peter Hurst

A Belper and Duffield Rotary Guy will lead volunteers across the East Midlands and South Yorkshire.Peter Hurst, a professional photographer based in Belper will lead the regional Rotary Volunteers from July for a year.

Rotary is a global network of groups known as Rotary International, bringing together business, professional, and community leaders to provide humanitarian service, encourage ethical standards and promote peace and goodwill around the world. Most areas locally have a Rotary group.

Peter, an active member of Belper and Duffield Rotary helped lead the group through a modernisation programme to be fit for the 21st Century and be attractive to a wide range of people.

Peter recently addressed the regional assembly at Eastwood Hall attended by over 140 Rotary volunteers when he outlined the Rotary International message for 2025-6 ‘Unite for Good.’

Peter outlined his theme for the coming year: ‘Peace, Environment and Youth.’

Peter said, “To achieve this, my vision is that, ‘Life is what we MAKE IT’ but we should make it SUSTAINABLE, INCLUSIVE and UNITED but also FORWARD THINKING. and UNORTHODOX.”

Peter introduced a corporate member of Belper and Duffield Rotary, Steve Knee, Managing Director of Cloudbass, a Ripley based company providing a range of solutions to the TV broadcast market from crew to live graphics to full Outside Broadcast facilities. Steve wowed members with his visual overview of tv programme making (eg Queen Elizabeth II Funeral) and stated his intention to enable each of his 100 staff spend one day a year volunteering with Rotary.

Peter said, “If we in Rotary unite together, with other organisations and communities, we can make a difference. But, let’s do it whilst having FUN FUN FUN!”

If you are interested in joining Rotary, get in touch through: www.rotarygbi.org/contact-us/