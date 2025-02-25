Local legal firm giving back with Free Wills Week at Ashgate Hospice

Laura Cowan (right), head of the private client team at Graysons, and fellow team member Amber McIntosh (second from right), present a cheque to Ashgate Hospice for monies raised at last year's event.

Glassyard-based Graysons Solicitors is offering a free will writing service from Monday, March 3rd to Friday, March 7th, 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The legal firm – which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year - are encougaing clients and supporters to make a suggested donation of £75 per will, which will fund crucial work of Ashgate Hospice in providing specialist care to those with life limiting illnesses.

Graysons are offering free standard wills as part of the complimentary session, together with advice on other matters from powers of attorney to trust arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said: “Writing a will provides peace of mind - ensuring your desires are fulfilled and your affairs are in order for the future. Every donation helps provide specialist care to individuals with life-limiting and incurable illness and support for their loved ones.”

To book your appointment, call 0114 299 4759 or email [email protected]

Graysons Solicitors has been a regular supporter of Ashgate Hospice for many years.

They will be the main sponsor of this year’s Dragonfly Appeal at Chatsworth, following their previous sponsorships of Ashgate’s successful Butterfly and Forget Me Not Appeals at Chatsworth and Renishaw Hall since 2021. They were also the sponsors of Ashgate’s 2024 Big Thank You party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graysons Solicitors specialise in wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, lifetime planning, property, family law, personal injury, and clinical negligence.

To find out more, please visit: www.graysons.co.uk

Graysons is situated at Unit 14F, The Glass Yard, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield S41 8JY. They also have offices in Sheffield and Hathersage.