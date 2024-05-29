Local lawyers choose SV2 as Charity of the Year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derby and District Law Society (DDLS) has chosen to support SV2 with fund raising over the next 12 months.

SV2 is Derbyshire’s leading charity that supports anyone who has experienced sexual abuse and was chosen as DDLS’s charity of the year by the incoming president Tina Attenborough.

Derby and District Law Society supports and represents lawyers at all stages in their career in around Derby with a wide range of training, events, networking and lobbying. They also help members of the public find a local solicitor with a particular specialism.

Mrs Attenborough explained: “I was keen that we supported a charity that helped a wide range of people and age groups in the county during my year as president.

DDLS President Tina Attenborough, left, and SV2 Head of Operations Liza Freeman

“SV2 perfectly fitted that brief as the charity provides a wide range of services to support victims and survivors of sexual abuse regardless of their age, gender, when the offence took place or whether they have reported the crime to police or not.

“We have a busy programme of events throughout the year – culminating in our annual awards dinner to be held in March 2025 – so we hope to be donating a good amount of money to the charity at the end of the 12 months.”

SV2 CEO Rachel Morris added: “We work closely with a wide range of fellow professionals, including members of DDLS, as part of our support for survivors through the criminal justice system when perpetrators are prosecuted.

“Having the opportunity to further raise awareness amongst lawyers of the widespread impact of sexual abuse and violence on children, women, men and their families across the county through our association with DDLS is therefore extremely welcome.

“We are very grateful that they have chosen us as their charity of the year which will enable us to provide the much-needed support for survivors in Derbyshire and help them to rebuild their lives.”

SV2 have supported 1536 children, young people and adults between March 2023 and March 2024 through a range of services including through the helpline, ISVA support through the criminal justice system, counselling and therapy.

The charity also supports the wider families and works to prevent and raise awareness of rape and sexual abuse and their effects through training and education programmes across the county.

For more information about the services provided by SV2 and how to get help, please visit www.sv2.org.uk/ ; Tel: 01773 746115 (9am to 5pm Monday to Friday) or email [email protected]