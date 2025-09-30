Local law firm Banner Jones appeals for knitters and crocheters to help spread warmth this Christmas

Local law firm Banner Jones is calling on Chesterfield’s crafty community to dust off their needles and hooks and get making – all in the name of festive fun and goodwill.

As part of the Crooked Spire Christmas Tree Festival (15th–30th November), the Banner Jones tree will be decorated with green beanie hats topped with colourful bobbles. Once the festival is over, every hat (or scarf, if you prefer) will be donated to local homeless charities, food banks, and community groups to help spread some much-needed warmth this winter.

Free patterns for DK, Aran and Chunky yarns are available on the Banner Jones website (https://www.bannerjones.co.uk/hats), but any favourite design will do. Finished items should be delivered to Banner Jones Solicitors, 24 Glumangate, Chesterfield, S40 1UA by Friday 31st October. Bought green hats are also warmly welcomed.

Lynne Pope, Marketing Manager at Banner Jones, said: “At Banner Jones we love to support our local communities and the Crooked Spire Christmas Tree Festival is close to our hearts. We can’t wait to see the tree covered in cosy creations before they head off to people who really need them but we need the help of individuals and knitting groups to really make a difference.

Banner Jones team

“It’s a fun way to get into the Christmas spirit while doing something practical for the community.”

So whether you’re a seasoned knitter, a crochet queen, or just fancy giving it a go, join Banner Jones in wrapping Chesterfield in warmth and kindness this Christmas.

