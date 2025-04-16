Local HR Manager returns to Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K following over a decade of company support for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christina Mycock, HR manager at Chesterfield-based tech company, Proact IT, will return to the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K at Queen's Park on May 11th, representing her company's long-standing support of Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.

The partnership between Proact IT and Bluebell Wood spans more than a decade, during which the tech company has demonstrated extraordinary support to the charity. From charity walks and office events to completing the Three Peaks Challenge, Proact's team has shown consistent dedication to the charity through diverse fundraising initiatives.

Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, a charity partner for the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K, provides essential support to families facing the reality of a child with a shortened life expectancy. Their services include respite care, music therapy, and end-of-life care, all provided free of charge to families in need.

Christina said: “Last year three of us from Proact took part in the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K, collectively raising around £500 for Bluebell Wood. I’ve since continued my running journey and have definitely got the ‘running bug’, having recently signed myself up for an Ultra-Marathon in September where I will be running 100 miles in 24 hours!

HR Manager at Proact IT, Christina Mycock (right) at the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K in 2024

"At our Chesterfield branch, Proact has been supporting Bluebell Wood for over a decade through our CSR initiatives. In 2022, our operations manager completed a sponsored 84-mile run for the charity.

“Having visited the hospice and seen firsthand where the money goes, it's incredible to see how the funds support their services. Taking part in the 10K last year really sparked something in me, so I'm excited to once again be part of such a brilliant community event while supporting a cause close to my heart.”

Now in its fourth year, the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K will showcase Chesterfield's landmarks, including the famous Crooked Spire, and will feature service and cheer stations along the route. Since 2017, more than £250,000 has been raised for various charities and good causes by the 10K races Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield Half Marathon.

John Timms, Event Director for the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K, said: "We're delighted to see participants like Christina taking part in our community event.

“The Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K is all about making a difference, and whether you’re running solo or as part of a team, we welcome runners to support any of our charity partners; Redbrik Foundation, Bluebell Wood, Cavendish Cancer Care, or Ashgate Hospice."

To register for the event, visit: https://www.myraceentries.co.uk/RC10K/EntryForm.aspx

For sponsorship inquiries regarding Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, contact: [email protected]