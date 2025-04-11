Local hero walks 630 miles for Derbyshire charity

Andy at the official start point of the South West Coast PathAndy at the official start point of the South West Coast Path
At the age of 68, Andy Younger, from Melbourne, Derbyshire has just set off on an incredible 630-mile walk along the South West Coast Path, aiming to complete the full route in just 8 weeks!

Backed up by his partner Jill in their trusty camper van, he began this epic journey on April 10th all in support of a charity close to his heart – Me & Dee, based in Melbourne.

Me & Dee does amazing work helping families facing life-changing or terminal illness create lasting memories. After meeting founder Maria Hanson MBE in person, Andy felt even more determined to support their mission.

This is a massive personal challenge, and every step he takes along the rugged and beautiful coastline is for a cause that really matters.

You can follow his journey and donate here:

https://www.justgiving.com/page/andrew-younger-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL&utm_campaign=015

