Local hero walks 630 miles for Derbyshire charity
Backed up by his partner Jill in their trusty camper van, he began this epic journey on April 10th all in support of a charity close to his heart – Me & Dee, based in Melbourne.
Me & Dee does amazing work helping families facing life-changing or terminal illness create lasting memories. After meeting founder Maria Hanson MBE in person, Andy felt even more determined to support their mission.
This is a massive personal challenge, and every step he takes along the rugged and beautiful coastline is for a cause that really matters.
