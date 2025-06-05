Local hero Mick in 'Supermarket Sweep' style trolley-dash at SPAR Inkersall to support local community group
The local champion, had 60 seconds to dash around SPAR Inkersall, on Summerskill Green, to fill his basket with as many items as possible which are to be donated to The Hollie’s community centre, a vital hub for the Inkersall community, run by the inspiring Inkersall community group to bring people together through inclusive events, support services, and local
initiatives.
The fun event was organised by the store and with delivery app Snappy Shopper, with Mick filling his basket with essential goodies for the group such as teas, coffee and toiletries-totalling an amazing £78.74.
After completing the mad dash, Mick said: “This was brilliant! We are a general community group who do a lot in the community so this will be a great help.
“We do so many things down there for the community-lunch clubs, clubs for older people, activities after school and a food club for them on a Thursday.”
SPAR Inkersall has been operating in the community for several years, joining delivery platform Snappy Shopper just over a month ago.
Store Manager, Abhiram, said: “A big thanks for Snappy Shopper in organising these dashes which allow us to support the local community more.
“The group are always active and do loads for the community, it is great to be able to give back to them and the community.”
SPAR Inkersall offers 30 to 60 minute home delivery via the Snappy Shopper platform. New customers can save £20 across their first two orders using the code SHOP1010.
To find out more about The Hollie’s community group, you can visit their Facebook.