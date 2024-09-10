Local hero Dennis Smedley to celebrate 100th Birthday with special service

The Creswell community is set to come together on Tuesday to honour a remarkable milestone in the life of one of its most cherished residents, Dennis Smedley, who will be celebrating his 100th birthday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A special church service will be held at 12 o’clock at St Mary Magdalene Church to mark the occasion and recognise Dennis’s decades of service and dedication to both the church and the parish of Elmton with Creswell.

Dennis Smedley, a former Chesterfield District Ringing Master, and founder member of the Derby Diocesan Association, has been an integral part of the St Mary Magdalene Church community for much of his life. As a long-serving Tower Captain and Church Warden, he has witnessed eight vicars come and go, a testament to his enduring commitment and leadership within the parish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To honour Dennis's incredible contributions, bell ringers from the surrounding towns and villages will gather to ring a special peal. The ringing will begin at 10:30am and continue until 12:30pm, with the eight bells of St Mary Magdalene Church sounding out across the town in tribute to the centenarian.

Creswell Bell ringer, for 77 years

The service promises to be a joyous occasion as friends, family, and the wider community come together to celebrate Dennis's life and legacy. All are warmly invited to join in this momentous event and take part in the celebration of a man whose impact on Creswell’s spiritual and community life has been truly extraordinary.

Event Details:

- **Date: ** Tuesday, September 17th, 2024

- **Time: ** Bell ringing from 10:30am to 12:30pm, service at 12pm

- **Location: ** St Mary Magdalene Church, Creswell