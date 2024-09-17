Local gym, fitness and well-being provider to lead National Fitness Day 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading local gym, fitness and well-being provider is leading the way on National Fitness Day 2024, an annual campaign by UKActive that highlights the role physical activity plays across the UK and helps raise awareness of its importance in assisting the nation to lead healthier lifestyles.

Trilogy Active operates Cripps Recreation Centre, Danes Camp, Duston Sports Centre, Lings Forum, The Mounts Baths and the Forum Cinema as well as Berzerk Active Play Centre in Northampton as well as Belper Leisure Centre and the Hickory Dickory Active Play Centres in the Midlands.

The theme of this year’s National Fitness Day, which will be held on Wednesday 18th September 2024, is ‘Your health is for life’.

“There has never been more evidence that moving our bodies is essential for us to feel well, both mentally and physically.” said John Fletcher, Managing Director of Trilogy Active. “Across the Midlands today, physical activity is helping millions of people to beat cancer, type 2 diabetes, skeletal and muscular pain, depression, anxiety, and many other conditions.”

National Fitness Day 2024

“It’s also helping those struggling with long-term conditions get back into the workforce, creating a more prosperous and healthy nation.” he said.

Trilogy Active are holding a host of activities which will be free to members and non-members alike. As well as a ‘Gym Challenge’ where members of the public can win free membership of Trilogy Active for 3 months, Mounts Baths will host a free-swimming session. Cripps Recreation Centre is holding a Tai Chi class and Duston Sports Centre will open its doors for a free Nutrition Seminar. Danes Camp is holding an exciting Zumbathon.

At Belper Leisure Centre there will be a free wellbeing walk along with line dancing classes for both adults and families.

“This important day also helps us to show why our nation’s gyms, pools and leisure facilities are so essential to our communities.” John Fletcher continued. “As widely reported during the pandemic and the energy crisis, hundreds of gyms, pools and leisure centres were forced to close or reduce their services due to huge financial pressures.”

“The support of local communities continues to show why services such as those provided by Trilogy Active matter so much.”

“We’re participating in National Fitness Day to highlight the value of physical activity to the community we serve, and we would love to welcome anyone to join us on the day and show their support.” he said.