Local Derby resident to compete in North America’s largest inspirational speaking competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derby Doctor and Musician Ebi Oginni to Compete in Speaker Slam®: First UK Participant in Prestigious Toronto Event

Ebi Oginni, a Nigerian-born Irish doctor and singer-songwriter currently based in Derby, UK, is set to make history as the first UK participant in North America's largest inspirational speaking competition, Speaker Slam®. Ebi will be flying into Toronto, Canada to compete in the "Perseverance" competition on July 16, 2024, at the renowned Lula Lounge.

This marks the fourth competition of the year for Speaker Slam, featuring 10 extraordinary speakers from across North America. They will vie for a prize package worth up to $10,000 and a chance to progress to the 2024 Grand Slam – The Inspirational Speaking Finals in November. The theme for this competition is "Perseverance," perfectly aligning with Steve’s journey and message of resilience and growth.

Ebi Oginni, the first participant from the United Kingdom to compete in Speaker Slam, turned to music during the pandemic, blending her medical career with her passion for singing and songwriting. Her participation is particularly significant as July is BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month, a cause close to her heart. Ebi's work focuses on mental health, resilience, and the healing power of music, making her a unique and inspiring competitor in the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ebi Oginni

"My journey has been filled with challenges, but I believe in the power of perseverance and the strength that comes from overcoming adversity," said Oginni. "I believe words have tremendous power to impact and change lives and it'll be a privilege to share my story at Speaker Slam, bringing a message of the power of resilience and perseverance that's truly needed in the world today."

"Ebi's story embodies our Perseverance theme," said Dan Shaikh, Co-Founder of Speaker Slam. "Her journey shows how resilience and faith can help us overcome tough times and achieve personal growth."

The Speaker Slam competition, based in downtown Toronto, is renowned for discovering and nurturing speaking talent. The event highlights the power of storytelling and propels speakers to new heights, including TEDx talks, book deals, and international recognition.

Speaker Slam® hosts five yearly qualifier competitions leading up to the Grand Slam - The Inspirational Speaking Finals. 10 speakers battle on stage with themed 5-minute speeches for prizes up to $10,000, including $2,000 in cash. The top two speakers will advance to the Grand Slam, scheduled for November 9th at the CBC Glenn Gould Studio, where they will compete for the title of Inspirational Speaker of the Year and a prize package worth up to $50,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaker Poster

For more information about the speakers and the event, click here.

SPEAKERS

Ebi Oginni - Derby, England, United Kingdom

Sandra Tadros Guirguis - Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Sara “Boz” Boswick - Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada

Steve Furtado - Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Danielle McLeod - Windsor, Ontario, Canada

Maya Woronicz - Timmins, Ontario, Canada

Madette Mendoza - Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada

Michael Kim - Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

CJ Janzen - Cambridge, Ontario, Canada

Josie Smith - Barrie, Ontario, Canada

Event Details: