Local church members donate £1,000 to pond revival in Wingerworth

Members of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church’s congregation in Chesterfield have donated £1,000 towards a much-needed clean-up of ponds in Allendale Park, Wingerworth.

In the village of Wingerworth Allendale Park has found its place as a favourite destination for the community, attracting families to enjoy the playground, nature walks, and wildlife present in the area.

However, in recent months two ponds within the park – Wall Pond and Island Pond – have shown signs of serious decline, with the main source of concern for residents coming from a rapid rise in surface algae and blanketweed.

This has not only created an eyesore for residents visiting the park but can be hazardous to aquatic life if not brought under control with a risk of reducing the amount of oxygen in the water, clogging the gills of fish, and inhibiting the growth of other plants.

The Wall Pond at Allendale Park

In discovering this issue a build-up of silt in both ponds has also been found, which if left unchecked will eventually lead to shallower waters, a reduced aquatic habitat, and increased risk of flooding.

Aware of the importance of the pond parks to both the community and wildlife, members of the local church congregation were eager to extend their support to a clean-up initiative approved by Wingerworth Parish Council.

The donation has gone towards the first part of a long-term plan to breathe new life back into the ponds, with the application of chalk to deal with the silt build-up and blanketweed. Future proposals could then see regular weed and algae removal and the installation of a permanent aeration system – amongst other measures.

David Smith, a local church congregation member, said:

“These ponds are important locations not just for the community of Wingerworth who come along to enjoy them daily, but the wide range of wildlife they inhabit. Recognising this, we were delighted to extend our support to a clean-up initiative which will help future-proof and protect Wall Pond and Island Pond for years to come.

“The Plymouth Brethren Christian Church is committed to supporting impactful and important causes that help people and places. This is a way in which we can make a positive difference to the lives of others within our local area.”