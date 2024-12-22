Local charity makes Christmas unforgettable for two outstanding Bemrose students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two outstanding pupils have been rewarded for their hard work with early Christmas presents after a city charity surprised them both with brand new PlayStation five’s.

Derby-based Audrey’s Charity, has partnered with local company Albatross Cars to donate two PS5 consoles—each complete with two games—to The Bemrose School, to recognise students’ hard work this Christmas.

The donation is part of an ongoing initiative by Audrey’s Charity to support local families during the cost-of-living crisis, which also includes the delivery of food hampers to families in need.

In the final assembly before the Christmas break, Kyle Webley and Bryan Okafur were each presented with the ‘Excellence Award’ in the form of a large mystery box containing the consoles in recognition of their hard work and positive attitudes.

Staff from The Bemrose School delivered 20 hampers to families within the community

Kyle, in year 4, who has been praised by the staff at The Bemrose School for his exceptional behaviour, dedication, and warm personality that lights up the room, said: “I’m so proud to receive this award, I even cried when they gave it to me.

“I love coming to school, I have the best teachers, and I really enjoy all the good things I get to do here.

“I cannot wait to open this on Christmas morning with my family and see what it is.”

The consoles were delivered to their families, to be unwrapped as special gifts from the school and supporting charities on Christmas morning.

Beaulieu Watson - head of year 11, Neil Wilkison - headteacher and Monika Trosenko - attendance officer all from The Bemrose School with Earl Richards - Audreys Charity and Eddie Tsang and Ateeq Naseem from Albatross Cars.

Bryan, a Year 11 student recognised for his achievements in physics and maths plus his drive for excellence, said: “I’m really excited to open this and I’m so grateful to have been chosen from so many students.

“I’m on track to achieve 8s and 9s in my GCSEs next year, and I’ve applied to two sixth forms with the goal of becoming a medical physicist.

“Ultimately, I just want to be known as the best, no matter what field I end up working in.”

Headteacher Neil Wilkinson said: “Kyle and Bryan both embody the values we strive to instil at Bemrose, and we are delighted to be able to recognise their achievements in this way.

Kyle Webley and Bryan Okafur presented with the ‘Excellence Award’ in the form of a large mystery box to be opened Christmas morning

“Both were selected for their exceptional attitude, attendance and unwavering commitment to their studies.

“Bryan, who relocated from Nigeria just two years ago, is on track to achieve outstanding GCSE results, showcasing incredible resilience and determination.

“Whilst Kyle’s positive attitude, kind and caring nature plus strong work ethic has made him a standout student, well-respected by both staff and peers.

“We are deeply grateful to Earl Richards from Audrey’s Charity, as well as Faz, Ateeq and Eddie from Albatross, for their incredibly generous donations. Their support has made this recognition possible.

“A special thanks also to Beaulieu Watson, head of year 11, who works with such passion on this fantastic project each year, ensuring that families within our community are supported and don’t go without.”

In addition to the PS5s, 20 food hampers were distributed to families within the community, with generous support from both Audrey’s Charity and Food 4 Thought.

Earl Richards, who works full-time as a warehouse operative alongside running Audrey’s charity said: “I am incredibly grateful to Faz, Eddie and Ateeq for their generosity in supporting Audrey's charity with this incredible donation.

“Their kind-hearted generosity has meant the consoles will be a special reward for two deserving students and reflect the charitable spirit of the Derby community.”

Ateeq Naseem, managing director of Albatross Cars, added: “This donation is part of our continued commitment to giving back to the Derby community.

“We are proud to collaborate with Audrey’s Charity to offer these PS5s, which go beyond just gifts to create opportunities and foster a sense of hope within the community.

“This campaign is about more than just gifts. It is about creating opportunities, fostering hope, and strengthening the sense of community that makes Derby so special.”