Local Care Home Celebrates International Nurses Day with Creative Photo Exhibition

Yarningdale in Ripley, part of Exemplar Health Care – a leading provider of nursing care for adults living with complex needs – celebrated International Nurses Day this year with a creative photo exhibition created with residents at the home.

The ‘What my Nurse means to me’ exhibition, hosted at Meadowhall Sheffield and the NEC in Birmingham, showcased photos and quotes from residents at Yarningdale and other homes across the organisation. The pictures, which included posed portraits as well as playful, candid images, offered a glimpse into life at Yarningdale and the impact of its Nurses through the eyes of those they support.

The exhibition also featured several personal testimonials, each exploring what the Nurses at Yarningdale mean to them.

Neil, a resident at Yarningdale, reflected on his relationship with his Nurse, Jenna:

Neil and Jenna

“Jenna’s so important to us all. She’s always there to help and never fails to make us laugh. She brings the fun!”

Another Yarningdale resident, Emil, noted his appreciation for his Nurse, Lesley:

“Without a Nurse, I wouldn’t have been able to go on holiday. Lesley volunteered and made sure I had an amazing time. She’s the best!”

The exhibition included an interactive area, where visitors, colleagues, and families were invited to leave thank you messages for the Nurses they know or who have helped them, share their own stories, and learn more about Nursing careers.

People supported by Exemplar Health Care at the exhibition

One visitor noted:

“Thanks to the incredible Nurses that looked after my Nana. We’ll never forget you!”

The displays were a warming tribute to Yarningdale’s Nurses, honouring their invaluable commitment to making every day better for the people they support.

Lianne Ford, Head of Nursing at Exemplar Health Care, said:

'What my Nurse means to me' photo exhibition

"We wanted to do something a little different to mark International Nurses Day this year – something that not only celebrated our Nurses but also gave the people we support the opportunity to express just how much of a difference Nurses make in their daily lives. The response has been overwhelming, and it’s been incredibly moving to see the beautiful messages and photos shared throughout the exhibition. Our Nurses are at the heart of everything we do, and this has been a wonderful way to showcase their impact."

Beyond the exhibition, Exemplar Health Care homes have continued to celebrate Nurses online, sharing heartfelt messages of thanks on social media from colleagues, the people they support, and their families.