Local brain injury charity gets National Grid grant boost

Local charity Headway Derby has received grant funding from National Grid Electricity Distribution’s latest Community Matters Fund.

The fund, which was established in 2021, has awarded more than £11 million to charities and community groups across the Midlands, South West and South Wales since its launch.

Last October, the Community Matters Fund made £500,000 available to charities and community groups which are tackling fuel poverty. Working with Localgiving, funding was awarded to a total of 117 organisations across the network operator’s regions, with projects being delivered until March 2025 to help customers through the colder months.

Ellie Patey. Community Engagement Manager at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said:

Team members at Headway Derby

“We are pleased to be able to support so many fantastic organisations in Derbyshire, whose vital work provides help to those who need it most during the winter months. Headway Derby is a fantastic example of an organisation that makes a tangible difference in the day-to-day lives of survivors, families and carers.

“From warm spaces to energy efficiency programmes, there is so much great work going on in the county. It’s a privilege to work with these charities to ensure that their projects can thrive, and ultimately, help as many people as possible.”

Headway Derby works to promote understanding of all aspects of brain injury and provide information, support and services to those affected by brain injury. The charity also campaigns to reduce the incidence of brain injury. It works within patient hospital services to ensure a smooth transition to community support for those who need it.

Headway has come a long way since its humble origins, when a group of families got together to support each other in helping to improve life after brain injury. Today, the charity provides more services than ever before, and each year supports an increasing number of people to live with the long-term effects of brain injury.

The organisation are currently undertaking a warm spaces project, allowing them to open their doors on a weekly basis to the brain injury community in Derbyshire to offer advice and guidance around heating their homes and keeping warm in the winter months. They will also be offering items such as blankets, draft excluders, and energy saving light bulbs.

Emma Morris, CEO at Headway Derby, said:

“Following a brain injury, people often find themselves in worse financial situations, and because of their pride do not reach out to services when they need help. We already have built up relationships with brain injury survivors and we are a community where they feel they can open-up and feel safe.

“This funding from the Community Matters Fund is crucial to help our community. We’re able to provide them with things that makes a real difference to their lives and their wellbeing such as insulated curtains and blankets. It is very important to our charity - so a big thank you to National Grid Electricity Distribution and Localgiving.”