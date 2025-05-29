Local artist wins free retail space at Derbion

A selection of Tania Purdy’s vibrant, limited-edition artwork

As part of Derbion’s successful retail initiative, Hatch, Midlands-based designer, Tania Purdy, is set to open a new pop-up at the centre next month.

The brand-new pop-up store, The Studio by Tania Purdy, will be located on Level 2 at Derbion for six weeks, and will host a curated selection of Tania Purdy’s vibrant, limited-edition artwork and gifts for shoppers to discover, plus a gallery to showcase collaborations with local and national brands.

The store will also feature a workshop space and offer interactive sessions such as luxury adult workshops, family craft sessions, and weekly mother and new baby creative groups.

Derbion’s Hatch competition, which offers local businesses and entrepreneurs the chance to win free retail space and marketing support from the centre for six weeks, is now in its seventh year. The initiative has helped launch a number of successful brands, including Design 44 and Spirit Crystals, which both continue to thrive at the centre to date.

Tania Purdy, owner of the self-titled art and design brand, said: "Hatch feels like such a milestone moment, not just for me as an artist and small business owner, but for the creative world I’ve been dreaming up for years.

“I’m beyond excited to bring my brand to life in a real space that embodies everything my business stands for: joy, creativity, connection, and a splash of handmade magic. I’m looking forward to welcoming Derbion’s shoppers to experience an all-new creative world within The Studio by Tania Purdy store, and can’t wait to get started!”

Beth McDonald, Managing Director of Derbion, added: “We're pleased to announce Tania Purdy as our Hatch competition winner for 2025, and we’re incredibly proud that the initiative continues to offer support to entrepreneurs and small businesses across the Midlands.

“Throughout the pitch process, Tania stood out to the judging panel with her creative approach and fresh perspective on what the space could become. We’re excited to see her artistic vision come to life and for our shoppers to discover her unique products and workshops very soon.”

The Studio by Tania Purdy will open at Derbion in June. For more information, please visit www.derbion.com.